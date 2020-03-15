Sheriff: 1 dead after stabbing near Donna
Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. "Eddie" Guerra said Sunday that a man died after a stabbing near Donna.
Deputies responded to Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco, where 55-year-old Ronaldo Villarreal died after suffering several stab wounds, the sheriff's office said in a tweet.
HCSO has arrested 32-year-old, Manuel Martinez after stabbing his uncle 55-year-old, Ronaldo Villarreal during an argument. Martinez was arrested after confessing and will be charged with Murder, a 1st Degree Felony. The incident occurred in the 3300 BlK of Walker Road in Donna. pic.twitter.com/myvKhKAoic— Hidalgo County SO (@HidalgoCountySO) March 15, 2020
Investigators believe the stabbing occurred on the 3300 block of Walker Road near Donna.
Deputies arrested Villarreal's nephew, 32-year-old Manuel Martinez, on suspicion of murder.
Check back for updates.
