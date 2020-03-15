x

Sheriff: 1 dead after stabbing near Donna

Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. "Eddie" Guerra said Sunday that a man died after a stabbing near Donna.

Deputies responded to Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco, where 55-year-old Ronaldo Villarreal died after suffering several stab wounds, the sheriff's office said in a tweet.

Investigators believe the stabbing occurred on the 3300 block of Walker Road near Donna.

Deputies arrested Villarreal's nephew, 32-year-old Manuel Martinez, on suspicion of murder.

