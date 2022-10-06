Sheriff: 84 migrants found at home near Weslaco

Federal and local authorities are investigating after 84 people believed to be in the country illegally were found at a home near Weslaco Thursday afternoon.

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra says a concerned citizen called to report a tractor-trailer arrive at a home located in the area of Mile 12 1/2N and Mile 6W. The person also reported seeing people unloading from the trailer.

Hidalgo County deputies and Border Patrol agents responded to the scene and found 84 migrants.

An investigation is ongoing.

