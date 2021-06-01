Sheriff: Body found in Harlingen area, no signs of foul play

Deputies found a body in the Harlingen area Monday night, according to Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.

The body was identified as Xavier Gonzalez. There were no signs of foul play, Garza said.

Earlier tonight, Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a call regarding a body being found in the Harlingen area. He was identified as Xavier Gonzalez and next of kin have been notified. JP Sally Gonzalez has ordered an inquest. No signs of foul play. Investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/waYbrDymQZ — Sheriff Eric Garza (@SheriffGarza) June 1, 2021

Justice of the Peace Sally Gonzalez ordered an inquest.

The investigation is ongoing.