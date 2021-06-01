x

Sheriff: Body found in Harlingen area, no signs of foul play

Deputies found a body in the Harlingen area Monday night, according to Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza. 

The body was identified as Xavier Gonzalez. There were no signs of foul play, Garza said. 

Justice of the Peace Sally Gonzalez ordered an inquest. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

