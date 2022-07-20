Sheriff: Body of man found on the side of the road near Brownsville
The body of a middle-aged man was found on the side of the road on the east side of Brownsville Wednesday morning, according to Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.
Garza says there are possible signs of foul play.
Sheriff's investigators are currently on the scene located on North Illinois Avenue, south of Milam Road.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
