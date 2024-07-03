x

Sheriff de condado Cameron investiga vandalismo con insultos raciales en parque Benavides

Sheriff de condado Cameron investiga vandalismo con insultos raciales en parque Benavides
6 days 5 hours 14 minutes ago Wednesday, June 26 2024 Jun 26, 2024 June 26, 2024 10:42 PM June 26, 2024 in Noticias RGV

En el condado Cameron, investigadores del sheriff están buscando a los responsables de destrozar el parque Benavides.

Noticias RGV logro obtener imágenes, algunas censuradas, donde los responsables pintaron con spray "insultos raciales".

Las imágenes aparecieron dentro de un baño y en el exterior de un edificio.

Si usted sabe algo, se le pide que lo reporte a las autoridades.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days