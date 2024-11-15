Sheriff del condado Willacy busca arrestar a hombre por homicidio y asalto agravado
El Sheriff del condado Willacy busca arrestar a Rosendo Daniel Rodríguez, de 27 años.
Se le atribuyen delitos por homicidio con un vehículo por intoxicación y asalto agravado con un arma mortal.
Si lo reconoce o tienen información sobre él, se le pide contactar al Sheriff del condado Willacy al 956.689.5576.
