x

Sheriff del condado Willacy busca arrestar a hombre por homicidio y asalto agravado

Sheriff del condado Willacy busca arrestar a hombre por homicidio y asalto agravado
1 day 2 hours 46 minutes ago Wednesday, November 13 2024 Nov 13, 2024 November 13, 2024 10:43 PM November 13, 2024 in Noticias RGV

El Sheriff del condado Willacy busca arrestar a Rosendo Daniel Rodríguez, de 27 años.

Se le atribuyen delitos por homicidio con un vehículo por intoxicación y  asalto agravado con un arma mortal.

Si lo reconoce o tienen información sobre él, se le pide contactar al Sheriff del condado Willacy al 956.689.5576.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days