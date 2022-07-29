Sheriff: Firefighters find body while responding to grass fire near Weslaco, homicide investigation underway

A homicide investigation is underway near Weslaco after firefighters found the body of a man while responding to a grass fire early Friday morning, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

Guerra says the fire captain found the partially burned body at about 4:20 a.m. after the Weslaco Fire Department responded to the grass fire east of Mile 4 West on Mile 13 1/2 North in rural Weslaco.

At about 4:23am deputies responded to a grass fire E of 4 West on Mile 13 1/2 N. Weslaco FD was summoned to extinguish the fire. Fire Capt discovered a body partially burned. The body appears to be a adult male in his early 20's. Major Crimes Investigators are working a homicide

The body appears to be an adult male in his early 20s, Guerra said.

Major crimes investigators are working the investigation.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the sheriff's office at 956-383-8114.