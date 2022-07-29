Suspect arraigned after body found in Weslaco-area grass fire

A homicide suspect has been arrested after Weslaco firefighters discovered a man's body while responding to a grass fire early Friday morning, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office officials.

Jose Alfonso Lopez, 27, was charged Friday in connection to the homicide investigation.

Can't see the video? Click here.

Lopez faces charges of murder, evading arrest and failure to identify.

A judge set his bond at $1.2 million.

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra says the fire captain found the partially burned body at about 4:20 a.m. after the Weslaco Fire Department responded to the grass fire east of Mile 4 West on Mile 13 1/2 North in rural Weslaco.

At about 4:23am deputies responded to a grass fire E of 4 West on Mile 13 1/2 N. Weslaco FD was summoned to extinguish the fire. Fire Capt discovered a body partially burned. The body appears to be a adult male in his early 20’s. Major Crimes Investigators are working a homicide pic.twitter.com/Kflg1kU6H4 — Sheriff Eddie Guerra (@SheriffGuerra) July 29, 2022

The body appears to be an adult male in his early 20s, Guerra said.

Major crimes investigators are working the investigation.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the sheriff's office at 956-383-8114.