Sheriff: Man dead after deputy-involved shooting in Weslaco

3 hours 39 minutes 2 seconds ago Wednesday, October 06 2021 Oct 6, 2021 October 06, 2021 10:08 AM October 06, 2021 in News - Local
A man is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Weslaco Wednesday morning, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra. 

At about 9:30 a.m., deputies responded to the 8200 block of Ruben Navarro St. in Weslaco and were confronted by an armed man involved in a domestic dispute, according to Guerra. 

Deputies discharged their firearms to subdue the man, who is now dead. 

The incident is under investigation. 

