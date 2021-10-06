Sheriff: Man dead after deputy-involved shooting in Weslaco
A man is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Weslaco Wednesday morning, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra.
At about 9:30 a.m., deputies responded to the 8200 block of Ruben Navarro St. in Weslaco and were confronted by an armed man involved in a domestic dispute, according to Guerra.
Deputies discharged their firearms to subdue the man, who is now dead.
The incident is under investigation.
At 9:24am, HCSO responded to the 8200 BLK of Ruben Navarro St. in Weslaco, where they were confronted by an armed male subject involved in a domestic dispute. Deputies discharged their firearms to subdue the man, who is now deceased. The investigation is currently ongoing. pic.twitter.com/tOdvz5kHvq— Sheriff Eddie Guerra (@SheriffGuerra) October 6, 2021
