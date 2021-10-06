Sheriff: Man dead after deputy-involved shooting in Weslaco

Photo credit: MGN Online

A man is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Weslaco Wednesday morning, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

At about 9:30 a.m., deputies responded to the 8200 block of Ruben Navarro St. in Weslaco and were confronted by an armed man involved in a domestic dispute, according to Guerra.

Deputies discharged their firearms to subdue the man, who is now dead.

The incident is under investigation.