Sheriff: Man dies after being stabbed in the chest in rural Edinburg

A man died after he was stabbed in the chest following an altercation in rural Edinburg Friday night, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

At about 9:47 p.m., deputies responded to the 6300 block of Allegiant St. in rural Edinburg regarding a stabbing.

When deputies arrived, they found a man with an apparent wound to the chest.

At about 9:47pm, Deputies responded to the 6300 blk of Allegiant St in rural Edinburg in ref to a stabbing. Deputies observed a unresponsive adult male with a wound to his chest. Victim was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/Oc58ltauES — Sheriff Eddie Guerra (@SheriffGuerra) April 9, 2022

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses say the man had been involved in an altercation with another man when he was stabbed, the sheriff's office said.

A homicide investigation is underway.

Anyone with information about the deadly stabbing is asked to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office at 956-383-8114.