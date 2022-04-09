x

Sheriff: Man dies after being stabbed in the chest in rural Edinburg

A man died after he was stabbed in the chest following an altercation in rural Edinburg Friday night, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office. 

At about 9:47 p.m., deputies responded to the 6300 block of Allegiant St. in rural Edinburg regarding a stabbing. 

When deputies arrived, they found a man with an apparent wound to the chest. 

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses say the man had been involved in an altercation with another man when he was stabbed, the sheriff's office said. 

A homicide investigation is underway. 

Anyone with information about the deadly stabbing is asked to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office at 956-383-8114. 

