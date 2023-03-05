x

Sheriff's offcie: San Juan vehicle crash turns into homicide investigation

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a vehicle crash led to the discovery of a female dead with a gunshot wound, according to a news release.

Officers with the San Juan Police Department responded to the intersection of Veterans Road and Hall Acres Sunday at around 2: 55 a.m. in reference to the crash and upon arrival, officers found a dead female with a gunshot wound, the release stated.

The sheriff's office is now investigating the incident. 

No other details have been released.

