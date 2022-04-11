Sheriff's Office: 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at bar in rural Edinburg

One person is dead and another injured after a shooting at a bar in rural Edinburg early Monday morning.

Deputies responded to reports of shots fired at Los Amigos Bar located south of Ramseyer Road on Brushline road at about 12:55 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they found a male with a gunshot wound. The male, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

Deputies also found the body of a lifeless male with an apparent gunshot wound.

Authorities say a person of interest has been detained and is currently being questioned in the case

A homicide investigation is underway.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office encourages anyone with information about the case to call 956-383-8114.