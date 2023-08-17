Sheriff’s office: Dead woman leads to authorities finding fentanyl in rural San Juan home

A woman found dead in a rural San Juan home led to the discovery of illegal narcotics — including fentanyl — inside the residence, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to the 800 Block of San Mateo Street at around 9 a.m. in reference to a dead body, according to a news release.

A female relative of the victim reported the death, the release stated.

Deputies entered the residence a found the deceased female, along with illegal narcotics — including fentanyl.

An autopsy was ordered for the unidentified woman.

All deputies who entered the residence were decontaminated by Pharr Fire Department as a precaution for fentanyl exposure, the release stated.

Those with any information on the death are urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.