Sheriff's Office: Driver arrested for street racing near Brownsville

A 33-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after a deputy with the Cameron County Sheriff's Office witnessed two vehicles engaged in a street race near Brownsville, according to a news release.

The deputy was traveling on Interstate 69 when he saw a yellow Chevrolet Corvette and a blue Ford Mustang engaging in a street race at the intersection of FM 3248 and Frontage Road, according to a news release.

The deputy was not able to catch up to the two vehicles due to heavy traffic and to prevent any type of accident. The two vehicles traveled at a high rate of speed between traffic, disregarding the safety of other drivers, according to the news release.

The deputy was eventually able to initiate a traffic stop on the exit of FM 3248 and stop the Corvette. The driver of the Mustang fled the scene and was not located within the area, according to the release.

The driver of the Corvette was identified as 33-year-old Edgar Salazar. Salazar admitted to racing against the Mustang and was placed under arrest, according to the release.

Salazar was charged with racing on a highway and transported to Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center, according to the release.