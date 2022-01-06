Sheriff's Office: Hidalgo man found dead on Starr County ranch

The Starr County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a 55-year-old man was found on a ranch Thursday morning.

The body was discovered at around 10 a.m. by the owner of a ranch property located in Los Arrieros, a community north of Roma, according to the Starr County Sheriff’s Office.

Foul play is not suspected, and an autopsy has been ordered.

The identity of the man is being withheld until notification of next of kin.

The case remains under investigation.