Sheriff’s office: Investigation underway after body found in submerged vehicle in rural Donna

An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a vehicle submerged in the water of a canal in rural Donna, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

The body of the unidentified male was discovered Friday morning after deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to a canal bank along Mile 3 North and FM 493, according to a news release.

Investigators are working to identify the individual, and a justice of the peace ordered an autopsy.

Those with any information pertaining to the investigation are urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.