Sheriff's Office: Male found with fatal gunshot wound in rural Alamo, deputies searching for suspect
Hidalgo County deputies are searching for a suspect after a male was found fatally shot Thursday night in Alamo.
At about 9:17 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a disturbance on the 100 block of Sioux Road in rural Alamo, according to a news release from the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies found a man with a fatal gunshot wound.
Deputies say they're currently searching for a male suspect who fled the scene on foot.
Anyone with information about the homicide investigation is asked to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office at 956-383-8114.
More News
News Video
-
Free Edinburg festival aims to promote literacy
-
Police looking for men accused of stealing gym equipment from Gold's Gym...
-
Trial date set for trio in Brownsville killing
-
Financial assistance available for homeowners in Hidalgo County
-
Brownsville native Rochelle Garza heading into Democratic Attorney General runoff