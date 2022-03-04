Sheriff's Office: Male found with fatal gunshot wound in rural Alamo, deputies searching for suspect

Hidalgo County deputies are searching for a suspect after a male was found fatally shot Thursday night in Alamo.

At about 9:17 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a disturbance on the 100 block of Sioux Road in rural Alamo, according to a news release from the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies found a man with a fatal gunshot wound.

Deputies say they're currently searching for a male suspect who fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information about the homicide investigation is asked to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office at 956-383-8114.