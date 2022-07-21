Sheriff's office: Man charged after fatally stabbing dog in Brownsville

Photo credit: Cameron County Sheriff's Office

Cameron County authorities say a man has been charged after he fatally stabbed a dog in Brownsville on Sunday.

Juan Rodriguez Rodriguez, 53, was charged with cruelty to a non-livestock animal, a third-degree felony.

On Sunday at about 3:30 p.m., Cameron County deputies responded to the 6300 block of Tecate Drive in Brownsville and made contact with the owner of a female American Bully canine named "Pandora", according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

The dog was found lifeless on the sidewalk, according to the news release.

The owner told deputies the dog was stabbed to death due to the puncture wounds located on the chest and neck.

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office says the criminal investigations division received an anonymous video showing Pandora running away from a male subject.

"Pandora laid on her back in a submissive manner and the male subject carrying a knife stabbed Pandora several times," according to the press release.

Investigators later identified the male subject as Rodriguez, who remains in Cameron County jail on a $10,000 bond.