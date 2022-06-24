x

Sheriff's Office: Man found dead in Starr County

A man was found dead near Rio Grande City on Friday, according to the Starr County Sheriff's Office. 

Deputies say a civilian found the body of a 45-year-old Dominican Republic man in a brush area of Santa Rosa St., just east of Rio Grande City. 

The man was identified through identification on him, the sheriff's office said. 

A preliminary autopsy report shows the cause of death being attributed to exposure to the elements and dehydration. 

No foul play is expected at this time. 

The body has been taken to Elizondo's Embalming in Mission. 

