Sheriff's Office: Man killed after attempted burglary near Weslaco

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary that resulted in a fatal shooting Sunday.

At about 3:58 p.m. Sunday, the Sheriff's Office dispatched deputies to Esperanza Street near Weslaco.

"Upon arrival, Sheriff's Deputies met with the victim who stated two armed men wearing black masks entered his residence without permission," according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office. "The victim discharged his firearm and believed he’d struck one of the suspects. Both suspects quickly fled the location in a red passenger car."

Deputies located a suspect and his vehicle at Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco.

The suspect, 33-year-old Adan Izaguirre, later died as a result of a gunshot wound, according to the news release.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the incident to call the Sheriff's Office at (956) 383-8114 or Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-8477.