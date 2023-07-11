Sheriff’s office: Narcotics and weapons seized at home of aggravated robbery victim
Narcotics and weapons were found in the home of a woman who reported that she was shot during an aggravated robbery, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to the 600 Block of Billy Drive near Donna where a 30-year-old woman with gunshot wounds reported three armed men dressed in black had forced their way into her house through the back door, according to a news release.
The unidentified victim was hospitalized.
A search of the property led to the discovery of the narcotics and weapons, the release stated.
The sheriff’s office continues to investigate the case. Those with any information are urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114, or the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 956-668-8477.
