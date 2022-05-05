Sheriff’s office: Safe containing $500,000 stolen from residence in rural Donna

Photo credit: Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office in investigating after a burglary in rural Donna last month resulted in the theft of $500,000, the agency said in a Thursday news release.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to a home on the 800 block of Victoria road in rural Donna on April 25 after the victims reported that the front door of their residence was kicked open.

The victims “stated that a 900 pound safe containing over $500,000.00 dollars in U. S currency along with a hand gun were taken,” a news release from the agency stated. “Investigators arrived at the location and reviewed surveillance video from across the street which revealed two vehicles entering the property and removing the safe from inside of the residence.”

The vehicles were described as 2007-2020 model red Jeep with no front license plates with stock rims. The second vehicle was described as a “newer model” gray Ford pickup truck with a sticker on both sides of the rear bumper, no front license plates and stock rims.

Both vehicles were last seen heading north bound on Victoria Road, the news release added.

Those with any information as to the identity of the drivers are urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.