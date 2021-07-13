Sheriff's Office searching for third Cameron Park murder suspect

Jose Alfredo Villarreal. Photo Credit Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office is searching for a third suspect in an ongoing murder investigation that occurred in Cameron Park near Brownsville.

Jose Alfredo Villarreal, 44, is wanted for the shooting death of Genaro Urbano Gomez Castillo, according to Sheriff Eric Garza.

On Friday, May 21, 2021, Jose Alfredo Villarreal along with co-defendants committed the murder of Genaro Urbano Gomez Castillo by multiple gunshots. The offense occurred in Cameron Park. Villarreal has an outstanding warrant for murder and is considered armed and dangerous. pic.twitter.com/WKrjmuSmOf — Sheriff Eric Garza (@SheriffGarza) July 13, 2021

"Jose Alfredo Villarreal along with co-defendants committed the murder of Genaro Urbano Gomez Castillo by multiple gunshots," Sheriff Garza said in a tweet. "Villarreal has an outstanding warrant for murder and is considered armed and dangerous."

Villarreal was last seen in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Garza said.

He has brown hair and brown eyes, and is about 5'08" and 190 pounds.

Castillo's body was found by Cameron County sheriff's deputies responding to a welfare check in Cameron Park on May 21.

Police previously arrested Roman Torres and Rogelio Mendiola in connection to Castillo's murder.

