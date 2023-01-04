Sheriff's office: Welfare check leads to arrest of convicted murderer in La Feria for parole violation

A welfare concern for an elderly man asking people for a ride to a shelter led to his arrest for a parole violation, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy with the sheriff’s office was dispatched to 1200 Highway 281 in La Feria Sunday in response to a male walking in the area with a cane and asking for assistance, a news release stated.

The deputy made contact with the man, identified as 61-year-old Leo Galvan Longoria, who said he was asking people for a ride to a local homeless shelter.

An information inquiry led to the deputy learning Longoria was wanted for violating his parole, according to the news release.

Court records show Longoria was convicted of the 1988 murder of his mother, Reynalda Longoria.

His parole information wasn’t immediately available.

Longoria was placed under arrest for the active warrant. An inventory of his property at the county jail led to the discovery of a small amount of marijuana and a marijuana grinder, the release stated.

Longoria was booked into the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.