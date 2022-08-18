Sheriff: Three arrested after shots fired in Olmito

Cameron County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested three suspects on Saturday after shots were fired in Olmito.

On Aug. 13, deputies were dispatched to Palmito Street and identified three suspects at the location of the offense

. The suspects were identified as Vandeizel Torres, Crystal Valerio, and Giovanni Cisneros.

Deputies located a loaded handgun and marijuana, according to the news release.

It was determined that the handgun belonged to Torres, but Cisneros had fired the rounds, the sheriff's office said.

According to the news release, multiple casings were discovered on the scene.

Deputies obtained information that Torres was suspected of housing narcotics at his residence.

Torres admitted to housing narcotics and granted consent for deputies to enter his residence. Deputies discovered $1842, 3.1 grams of crack cocaine, body armor, and several rounds of ammunition, according to the news release.

Deputies confirmed that Torres was a convicted felon.

Torres was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony, and unlawful carry of a weapon by a convicted felony, a third-degree felony.

Valerio was charged with possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and Cisneros was charged with deadly conduct, a third-degree felony, and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.

All suspects were taken and booked into Cameron County Detention Center without further incident.

The investigation is still ongoing.