Sheriff: Victim in "drug-related" homicide investigation near Alton identified

A homicide investigation is underway in Hidalgo County after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds near Alton Thursday night, according to Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

Guerra says before midnight, deputies responded to the 1800 block of Chicago St. in rural Alton regarding a man down.

Deputies found a man, identified as 34-year-old Jesus Saenz, on the roadside with multiple gunshot wounds.

Guerra says CPR was attempted, but Saenz was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

The homicide is believed to be drug-related, Guerra said.