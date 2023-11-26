Shop owners take part in Small Business Saturday

Like many small business owners, Mae Hernandez' shop has a story.

Her cakes, crochets, and jewelry started as a side hustle during the Covid pandemic, but now it's her full-time job.

“It helped us get out of a really tough place when my mom lost her job,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez said Small Business Saturday — which encourages shoppers to go to mom-and-pop shops — are vital to shops like hers.

“People like us, we don't have storefronts. With places like this, it helps people that don't know you get to know your business,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez was one of many vendors hoping to get some business during Small Business Saturday in downtown McAllen.

Hernandez said the turnout was smaller than expected due to the weather. She and fellow small business owner Daniell Rodriguez of Posh Boutique said the public should keep supporting local shops throughout the year.

