SHSU goes up against Miss. St.

Sam Houston State (1-0) vs. Mississippi State (1-0)

Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Mississippi; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston State and Mississippi State both look to put winning streaks together . Sam Houston State easily beat Paul Quinn by 38 in its last outing. Mississippi State is coming off a 77-69 win over Florida International in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Mississippi State held its 14 non-conference opponents to an average of just 67.6 points per game last season. The Bulldogs offense put up 79.9 points per matchup en route to a 12-2 record against competition outside the Southeastern Conference. Sam Houston State went 2-9 against non-conference schools last season.

