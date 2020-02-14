Silver alert discontinued for 79-year-old man in San Antonio

UPDATE (11:30 a.m.): The silver alert was discontinued for 79-year-old Antonio Quiroz, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department issued a silver alert Friday for a 79-year-old man diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Authorities are searching for Antonio Quiroz, 79, who was last seen at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Thursday at the 22000 block of Banister in San Antonio, according to a silver alert issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Quiroz was driving a black 1999 Chevrolet Silverado with Texas license plate number MKS1448.

He is described as a Hispanic male, with brown hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a black jacket, navy blue plants and a white collar shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7579.