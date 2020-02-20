Silver alert issued for a missing 82-year-old Mission man

MISSION - A Silver alert is in effect for a missing man out of Mission.

82-year-old Karl Fix was last seen around 3 p.m. on February 20th on the 1400 block of East Ray Circle in Mission, TX.

Mission police say he is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

He is described as a white male, height 5’ 8”, weight 140 lbs, salt and pepper hair, hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket, light blue shirt, jeans, and boots.

Fix was driving a white 2010 Toyota Yaris with TX license plate BV4C539. The vehicle was last seen traveling northbound after traveling through USBP Falfurrias checkpoint at approximately 5:43 PM.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Mission Police Department at (956) 584-5000.