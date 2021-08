Silver alert issued for Alamo man

Alamo police need your help locating a man last seen Friday afternoon.

A silver alert was issued for Emilio Vasquez Solorio, 73. He was last seen near the 800 block of "Birch Avenue in Alamo at 2:30 p.m.

Solorio is diagnosed with cognitive impairment. Those with information on his whereabouts are urged to contact the Alamo Police department at 956-787-1454.