Silver Alert issued for missing 77-year-old man last seen in Edinburg

Credit: Texas Department of Public Safety

A Silver Alert was issued Saturday night for a 77-year-old man last seen in Edinburg.

The Edinburg Police Department is searching for Juan Tellez-Rodriguez, 77, who was last seen on foot at about 1:30 p.m. on the 500 block of South 12th Avenue.

Police believe the disappearance of Tellez-Rodriguez, who has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Tellez-Rodriguez has white hair and brown eyes. He's five feet, seven inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

Anyone with information about Tellez-Rodriguez's whereabouts is asked to call the Edinburg Police Department at 956-289-7700.