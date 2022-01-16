x

Silver Alert issued for missing 77-year-old man last seen in Edinburg

6 hours 45 minutes 10 seconds ago Saturday, January 15 2022 Jan 15, 2022 January 15, 2022 8:02 PM January 15, 2022 in News - Local
Credit: Texas Department of Public Safety

A Silver Alert was issued Saturday night for a 77-year-old man last seen in Edinburg. 

The Edinburg Police Department is searching for Juan Tellez-Rodriguez, 77, who was last seen on foot at about 1:30 p.m. on the 500 block of South 12th Avenue. 

Police believe the disappearance of Tellez-Rodriguez, who has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, poses a credible threat to his own health and safety. 

Tellez-Rodriguez has white hair and brown eyes. He's five feet, seven inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. 

Anyone with information about Tellez-Rodriguez's whereabouts is asked to call the Edinburg Police Department at 956-289-7700. 

