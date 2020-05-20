Silver alert issued for missing 85 year old man, last seen in Weslaco

The Weslaco Police Department on Wednesday issued a silver alert for a missing Weslaco man.

Weslaco police are searching for Hilario Torres Perez, 85, who is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Perez was last seen at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the 700 block of Agostadero Street in Weslaco.

He is described as a Hispanic man with brown hair and brown eyes – he was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information can call Weslaco police at 956-968-8591.

*Correction: This story was edited to correctly display Perez was last seen on Tuesday - the story previously displayed he was last seen on Wednesday due to an editing error.