Silver Alert issued for missing 88-year-old woman

Credit: New Braunfels Police Department

The New Braunfels Police Department is searching for Yoko Galloway, an 88-year-old woman, last seen at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 20 at the 500 block of Melissa Lane in a brown 2005 Honda Odyssey with a disabled TX license plate that reads: 9MJJM.

Galloway, diagnosed with cognitive impairment, is an Asian Pacific Islander, 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 135 pounds, with gray hair, brown eyes, and a mole on her right cheek. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with black polka dots and black slacks.

Law enforcement officials say Galloway's disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

If you have any information on Galloway's whereabouts, contact the New Braunfels Police Department at (830) 221-4560.