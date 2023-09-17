Silver Alert issued for missing Brownsville man

Francisco Duran. Photo credit: Texas Department of Public Safety.

The Brownsville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating an 88-year-old man diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

A Silver Alert was issued Sunday afternoon for Francisco Duran, who was last seen Saturday night at 1985 N. Expressway 77 in Brownsville, according to a news release.

Duran is described as a white man with gray hair, browns eyes and a height of 5’10 and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue flannel shirt and blue jeans

He was last seen in a black, 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander with the license plate number SRD9344.

“Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety,” the news release stated.

Those with any information on Duran’s location are urged to contact Brownsville police at 956-548-7014.