Silver alert issued for missing Brownsville man

The Brownsville Police Department issued a Friday silver alert for a missing 78-year-old man.

Police are looking for Pomposo Reveles, who was last seen Thursday morning in La Feria, according to a news release.

Reveles was diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray cargo shorts, and gray shoes in the area of 10988 Frontage Road in La Feria. He’s described as a Hispanic man with gray hair and brown eyes, a height of 5’10 and a weight of 250 pounds.

According to a news release, Reveles may be traveling in a Gray 2018 Nissan Frontier with the Texas license plate number SLN-1981.

Anyone with any information regarding Reveles’ whereabouts are urged to contact the Brownsville Police Department at 956-548-7000.