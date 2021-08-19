Silver alert issued for missing Houston woman

The Houston Police Department is searching for Betty Henry, an 87-year-old woman last seen at 9 a.m. on Aug. 18 at the 5000 block of Chennault Street in a gray 2017 Nissan Rogue with a license plate that reads: JSY5966.

Henry, diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, is a black woman, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Law-enforcement officials believe Henry’s disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

If you have any information on Henry’s whereabouts, contact the Houston Police Department at 713-308-3200.