Silver Alert issued for missing man last seen in Brownsville

Photo credit: Texas Department of Public Safety

A Silver Alert has been issued for a man last seen in Brownsville.

Lorenzo Esquivel, 71, was last seen on the 1600 block of Old Port Isabel Road in Brownsville at about noon on Sunday.

Esquivel is described as a Hispanic man with brown eyes, gray hair, medium complexion, thick eyebrows and a gray mustache.

He was last seen wearing a blue Dry Fit T-shirt, blue jeans and brown Timberland boots and was traveling on a bike.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Brownsville Police Department at 956-548-7000.