Silver Alert issued for missing man last seen in San Antonio

A Silver Alert was issued for a 81-year-old man with a cognitive impairment who was last seen in San Antonio, Texas.

John Lambs’ disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety, according to the Silver Alert.

Lamb was last seen on Wednesday at 5:05 p.m. in a green 2008 Mercury Mariner with the Texas license plate number FTS9859 on the 8900 block of Highland Star in San Antonio, Texas.

Lamb has gray hair with hazel eyes and weighs 200 pounds and is 6’ tall.

He was last seen wearing a white short-sleeve button-up shirt, and green and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on his disappearance is urged to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.