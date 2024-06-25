Sintonice en exclusiva por Noticias RGV el debate presidencial entre Biden y Trump en español
Se acerca las elecciones entre próximo 5 de noviembre, pero antes de eso esta semana se llevará a cabo el primer debate presidencial.
Este próximo 27 de junio, el actual presidente, Joe Biden, y su contrincante, expresidente Donald Trump, se verán cara a cara.
La buena noticia es que podrá seguirlo en nuestra señal en español Noticias RGV.
En una transmisión en exclusiva.
El evento también se difundirá en nuestras diferentes redes sociales.
