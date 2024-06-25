x

Sintonice en exclusiva por Noticias RGV el debate presidencial entre Biden y Trump en español

1 hour 7 seconds ago Tuesday, June 25 2024 Jun 25, 2024 June 25, 2024 6:29 PM June 25, 2024 in Noticias RGV

Se acerca las elecciones entre próximo 5 de noviembre, pero antes de eso esta semana se llevará a cabo el primer debate presidencial.

Este próximo 27 de junio, el actual presidente, Joe Biden, y su contrincante, expresidente Donald Trump, se verán cara a cara.

La buena noticia es que podrá seguirlo en nuestra señal en español Noticias RGV.

En una transmisión en exclusiva.

El evento también se difundirá en nuestras diferentes redes sociales.

