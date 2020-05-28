SIU president makes choice of chancellor known to trustees

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) - The head of Southern Illinois University says he wants former Texas Southern University president Austin Lane as the school’s next chancellor. Dan Mahony recommended Lane to the SIU Board of Trustees. If the board agrees, Lane will be the first African American chancellor in Southern Illinois’ 150-year history. In making his recommendation, Mahony called Lane a “visionary leader.” Lane parted ways with Texas Southern earlier this year after getting into a public dispute with its Board of Regents over the law school’s admissions process. A special board meeting has been called for Friday for consideration of Lane’s hiring and contract terms.

