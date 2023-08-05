Six people hospitalized in expressway crash

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was updated throughout with new information from the city of Pharr.

Six people were hospitalized in a Saturday afternoon crash that backed up traffic on the westbound lanes of the expressway at Cage Boulevard in Pharr, according to public information officers with the city.

The five-vehicle crash happened at 12:45 p.m. and the scene was cleared by 3 p.m., according to city PIO officers Michael Martinez and Yuri Gonzalez.

No major injuries were reported among those hospitalized.

The Pharr Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. View the traffic map below for updates on traffic conditions.