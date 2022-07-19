'Six Years later and someone still knows what happened': Harlingen police plead for help in Nahomi Rodriguez case

Harlingen police are asking for the public's help for any information regarding the disappearance of Nahomi Rodriguez.

Rodriguez disappeared July 17, 2016, after her night shift at the McDonalds on Sunshine Strip in Harlingen.

“Six Years later and someone still knows what happened,” Harlingen police said in a statement on Monday. “Maybe that person is you. Don't live with the guilt of knowing what happened and not reporting it. Help us hold the Suspect(s) accountable; Help Nahomi's family find closure; and help Nahomi Rest In Peace."

Nahomi's remains were found nine months later in Rio Hondo. Investigators were not able to determine how she died.

No suspects have been named or arrested in the case.

"The day that Nahomi went missing, that was her daddy's birthday," said Nahomi's aunt, Enedina Sanchez. "And still to this day, it's very, very hard on him. It's very difficult for him because he no longer sees this day as a celebration. I continue to ask for prayers because it's not over. It's still not over."

If you know something that can help police, call 956-216-5401.