Slashed St. Ed's: Reeling school cuts teams, breaks hearts

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

Some of the most dramatic cuts to athletics so far by an NCAA school have been made by St. Edward's University. The small, Division II school in Austin, Texas, has slashed five teams: the men's and women's golf teams, the men's and women's tennis teams and the men's soccer program. To survive, the teams would have to raise about $6.5 million combined by the end of May, and millions more in the five years after that. Those amounts wouldn't even fund athletic scholarships.

