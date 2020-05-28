Small airplane makes emergency landing on highway; none hurt
LAREDO, Texas - A small airplane with three people aboard made an emergency landing on U.S. 59 near Laredo. No injuries were reported. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the episode began when air traffic controllers in Houston contacted Laredo police Thursday to alert them that an emergency landing was needed. KGNS-TV in Laredo reports the single-engine plane then landed safely on U.S. 59 about 12 miles east of Laredo. It wasn't clear where the flight originated and what its destination was.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KGNS-TV.
