Small businesses across the Valley gear up for Valentine's Day

With the coronavirus pandemic and the severe weather hitting our region, small businesses across the Valley are adapting to better fit their customer's needs.

According to the National Retail Federation only 24% of people plan to celebrate this Valentine's Day with an evening out.

Small business owners like Eliza Garza at ICED CUBED Raspas in Edinburg are ramping up their to-go service for couples who are up for a treat but looking to stay home.

"In these times it's very important as a business owner to just learn how to adapt to the changes," Garza said. "We are doing curbside, [and] also using our drive through for people who want to swing by here and pick up a goodie."

The same concept is being applied at local restaurants around the Valley.

George Castaneda, co-owner of Hacienda San Miguel Mexican Grill & Bar in McAllen said ordering to-go is always an option. Castaneda said to-go orders have significantly increased for the restaurant.

During this time of year it's normal to want to go out with a loved one to grab dinner and shower them with gifts. But if you are thinking of staying home, Intimacy Coach Margret Debryun says getting creative together can deepen your connection with one another.

"If you're artsy maybe you want to make a vision board for your relationship for this year," Debryun said. "You know that's something that a lot of people don't think about. We always think about what-- we want for us, our career, for our success but what do you want for you as a couple?"