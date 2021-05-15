Small flood advisories expire

UPDATE: As of Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 4:30 p.m., all the flood advisories expired.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued an urban and small stream flood advisory for northwestern Cameron County, southeastern Hidalgo County and Willacy County. The advisories are set to expire Saturday, May 15 at 3:30 p.m.

According to the NWS, some locations that will experience flooding include:

Harlingen

San Benito

Mercedes

Raymondville

La Feria

Progreso

Santa Rosa

Lyford

Rio Hondo

La Villa

Palm Valley

Sebastian

Lasara

Primera

Combes

San Perlita

Yznaga

Additional rainfall amounts of one to two inches are expected over the area, resulting in minor flooding, the NWS said.

Radar Update [2:10 PM]: A line of showers and thunderstorms is moving northeast across Deep South Texas. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds can be expected. #RGVwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/84T8L8eNOn — NWS Brownsville (@NWSBrownsville) May 15, 2021

A special marine warning was also issued at 2:23 p.m. by the NWS in Brownsville for coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Gande.

The warning runs through Saturday, May 15 at 4 p.m.

Radar indicates a severe thunderstorm capable of producing gusty winds and isolated waterspouts was located 17 nm northwest of Laguna Vista, moving east at 25 knots.

The thunderstorm could produce waterspouts and wind gusts of up to 40 knots, overturning boats and creating locally hazardous seas.