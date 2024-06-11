Smart Living: A mother and child's bond after birth

Many would say that the bond between a mother and child is one of the strongest relationships out there.

During pregnancy, there's a physical connection and emotional one, but scientists say it goes beyond that.

Loving, caring, protective, strong, are only some of the ways to describe the connection you have with your mother. One thing is for sure, the bond is strong and there are some science-backed facts to prove it.

First, a mother's body has cells directly from her child.

During pregnancy, cells pass through the placenta from the mother to the baby and vice versa. But scientists say they've detected these fetal cells in a woman's body decades after she had her baby.

So, moms do keep a small part of their child with them, long after delivery.

And breastfeeding does not only help a child's immune system, hormones, such as oxytocin, surge in mothers after labor and during breastfeeding, promoting social and emotional bonding between the two.

A mother's voice is also a powerful thing.

Science shows babies can recognize, and actually prefer, the sound of their mother's voice at birth and studies show when babies and older kids hear the sound of their mother's voice, their stress levels instantly go down and oxytocin levels go up.

That's a hormone linked with love and bonding.

One more thing, a strong bond between a mother and their baby can lead to improved cognitive and neurobehavioral development of the child.