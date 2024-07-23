Smart Living: Best time to sell a house during the summer

Real estate experts say you can expect to see more and more homes go up for sale in the coming weeks, and the best time to sell a house is in the summer.

"If they've got family and children, it's a great time to have that segue. Purchase a home in June, move in July, get kids ready to roll and get started in their new school," Stockworth Realty Group co-founder and Luxury Home Specialist Julie Bettosini said.

For sellers, experts say people are motivated to move.

A Zillow report shows in 2023, homes listed in the first two weeks of June sold for 2.3 percent more, but with more than 1.5 million homes on the market right now, what can you do to make your home move faster?

Experts say focus on these five updates to get the most for your money.

First, fresh paint and new light fixtures.

"Two, easy, very inexpensive things that one can do," Bettosini said.

Next, update the kitchen and bathrooms, and that doesn't always mean a massive renovation.

Experts say that even a minor kitchen remodel, like refacing cabinets, can return 80.5 percent of the money you spend when you sell.

"Sometimes it's just refreshing counter tops and a backsplash and appliances just to give it a nice, new look," Bettosini said.

Finally, focus on the curb appeal.

Depending on the time of year, this could include fresh mulch, flowers, and trimmed bushes.

It's the first impression a buyer will have of a home and can increase property value by up to 12 percent.

"And that really sends a signal to how a seller actually maintains a house behind the walls and the things you can't see," Bettosini said.

Things not to waste your money on include driveway or walkway cracks, minor electrical or plumbing issues, window treatments, flooring and partial upgrades.

Experts say you should depersonalize your home if you have any bright colors.

Tones throughout the house should be simple and neutral, and be sure to declutter your home by removing family pictures.